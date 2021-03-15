Kelly Hill, “Asin,” 40, McGregor died Thursday, March 11, 2021.
She was born July 1, 1980 in Minneapolis to Kathy Hill and Donald Martin. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, arts and crafts, rummage sales, and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Kelly is survived by her son, Pacer Hill; two sisters, Candice Hill and Dawn Hill; two brothers, Donald Hill and Edward Hill; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Tribal Rites Service will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday March 18, 2021 at the East Lake Ceremonial Building in East Lake-McGregor.
There will be a two-day visitation beginning at dusk on Tuesday at the East Lake Ceremonial Building and will continue until the starting of Tribal Rites. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, McGregor. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home & Cremation Services in McGregor. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.
