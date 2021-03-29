On Monday, March 22, 2021, Kenneth “Ken” Berg, an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away surrounded by loved ones at the age of 73.
Ken was born on Feb. 3, 1948 in Cass Lake, Minnesota to Clarence and Jean Berg.
He bravely served in the United States Army for eight years, earning the Silver Star and Bronze Star. He shared his talent for auto body work with multiple employers through the years, making great connections and friends while doing so.
On Sept. 9, 1978, he married Colleen Wright and together they raised four children; two sons, Eddie and Brett and two daughters, Tawny and Colette. They made their home in various states before settling in the Brainerd area, and later relocating to Henderson, Nevada.
Ken enjoyed spending his time restoring classic cars and was very talented, entering his beautifully-completed projects in several car shows where he received awards for “Outstanding Vehicle” and “People’s Choice,” among others. He also enjoyed Nascar, playing guitar, spending time with family and spoiling his dog Susie. He was kind-hearted, loving, generous and loved to joke – he is known for the twinkle in his eye and smirk that came just before saying something funny. If there were ever a person to fit the true definition of strong, it would be Ken. He fought and overcame many battles that most would not. He will always be admired and remembered for his strength, will and bravery. Although he was a man of few words, he was also a man of big love and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Ken was proceeded in death by his father, Clarence; his mother, Jean and his sister Bonnie (Ed) Johnson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Colleen; sisters, Kathy (Roger) Croaker and Pat (Dick) Schultz; four children; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grand-children, as well as nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Fort Ripley Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to: Colleen Berg, 1830 Nuevo Rd, Henderson, NV 89014.
