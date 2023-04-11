In a press release dated April 5 from Media Savant Communications and Honor the Earth, it was announced that Winona LaDuke, co-founder and executive director of Honor the Earth (HTE) would step back from the national work with the organization.
HTE was established by Winona LaDuke and Indigo Girls Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, in 1993 according to its website https://honorearth.org. It’s mission “to create awareness and support for Native environmental issues and to develop needed financial and political resources for the survival of sustainable Native communities. Honor the Earth develops these resources by using music, the arts, the media and indigenous wisdom to ask people to recognize our joint dependency on the Earth and be a voice for those not heard.”
LaDuke’s resignation letter was accepted after “lengthy, emotional discussions.” Executive Co-Director Krystal Two Bulls will assume the sole leadership role.
The press release stated the transition was already underway and the reason for the accellerated transition was due to a court case. “LaDuke determined to accelerate the transition after a Becker County court decision in an eight-year-old sexual harassment court case. That decision against HTE resulted in a penalty of $750,000 in punitive damages. Prior to that, two decisions by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights had found no wrongdoing in the alleged harassment case. The state agency later reaffirmed its decision after an unsuccessful appeal. However, a Becker County jury found HTE guilty on all counts.
“In order to move ahead with the important work that HTE does in Native communities and for the protection of the environment in greater Minnesota with our friends and many allies across North America and around the world, the organization’s board of directors regrettably, but unanimously accepted Winona LaDuke’s letter of resignation,” said Paul DeMain, HTE board chair.
“I am humbled to continue the bright legacy of Winona LaDuke who made countless personal and professional self-sacrifices throughout her life in service to HTE and all the communities it interacts with,” said Krystal Two Bulls.
