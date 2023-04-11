Winona LaDuke

Winona LaDuke, co-founder and executive director of Honor the Earth (HTE) will step back from the national work with the organization.

 Age File

In a press release dated April 5 from Media Savant Communications and Honor the Earth, it was announced that Winona LaDuke, co-founder and executive director of Honor the Earth (HTE) would step back from the national work with the organization.

HTE was established by Winona LaDuke and Indigo Girls Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, in 1993 according to its website https://honorearth.org. It’s mission “to create awareness and support for Native environmental issues and to develop needed financial and political resources for the survival of sustainable Native communities. Honor the Earth develops these resources by using music, the arts, the media and indigenous wisdom to ask people to recognize our joint dependency on the Earth and be a voice for those not heard.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.