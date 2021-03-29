Loa Anderson Nelson
(1939 – 2021)
Loa Nelson, 81, died peacefully on March 11, 2021, at her home in Platteville,
Wisconsin, with her two children, daughter-in-law, and beloved cats by her side.
Loa lived an interesting life that took her through many states and she enjoyed her travels to foreign places. As a career banker and businesswoman, she enjoyed antique dealing in retirement. She enjoyed beautiful and interesting homes and left each one owned better than she found it.
Loa Marlene Anderson was born on May Day on a farm near Middlebury Church outside Hollandale, Wisconsin, to Gladys Lenore Klosterman and William Henry Anderson, one of eight children. She graduated high school and began college studies in Platteville. Loa moved briefly to St. Louis, Missouri, with her sister Wilma, where she first worked in banking.
Loa married Rodney Mueller in 1960 and moved to San Diego, California, where, as a Navy wife, she worked in banking and had children, Michele and Matthew. The family moved to Anchorage, Alaska in 1968. Loa enjoyed working for Dan Cuddy at First National Bank of Anchorage, where in 1972 she became one of the first female bank officers. Loa married Lawrence Nelson in 1986 at their home in Brookfield, Wisconsin, where they transferred with his FBI assignment. Following his retirement, Loa and Larry built and operated a new Sears retail store in River Falls, Wisconsin, from 1997 to 2001, a venture they co-managed and enjoyed.
They moved to Aitkin, Larry’s hometown, in 2001 and purchased the historic Patrick Casey home, built in 1895 and listed on the National Historic Register. Loa owned Crow Wing Antiques in Crosby, where she made many friends and connected antique treasures with next owners. She supported the Jaques Art Center by hosting high teas and lawn parties. Loa and Larry enjoyed travels to England, France and Amsterdam. Loa enjoyed sea cruises with family and friends and enjoyed casino slot machines.
Loa returned to Platteville in 2019, finding another historic home, where she could live near extended family. Diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, Loa begrudgingly adjusted to a quieter life at home, supported by Grant County Hospice, Home Instead Senior Care, and her children in residence her final six months.
Loa is survived by her daughter, Michele Schuh (Michael), Anchorage, Alaska and son, Matthew Mueller (Loydene), Hillsboro, Oregon; granddaughters, Sarah and Katherine Schuh; first husband, Rodney Mueller, Everett, Washington; siblings: Marshall Anderson (Bernetta), Platteville, Wisconsin; Wilma Anderson, Raleigh, North Carolina; Marlene Messling (LaRoy), Deerfield, Wisconsin; Laurel Anderson (Pat), Almena, Wisconsin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Loa was preceded in death by her second husband, Larry Nelson; brother, Carroll Anderson and sister, Moya Thomas.
Loa chose cremation and will be buried at County Line Cemetery with her parents. A celebration of life and burial service will be held this summer. Arrangements were with Melby Funeral Home and & Crematory. Go to www.melbyfh.com to sign the online remembrance register. Memorial contributions can be made to your public broadcasting stations or local animal shelters.
