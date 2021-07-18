McGregor School Board is starting its strategic plan process with MSBA.
There is a special board meeting on Tuesday, July 20th for this purpose.
There are multiple Listening Sessions that are scheduled for July 20th for staff, students, board and community members.
Zoom Meeting or Superintendent’s Office - 4:30 p.m.
