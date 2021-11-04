McGregor School Board Meeting - Special Session - Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
High School Library - 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 4
MCGREGOR, MINNESOTA 55760
Meeting of the Board of Education
Special Session
Monday, November 8, 2021 - High School Library - 6:00pm
Call to Order by Chair Doten.
Approve the agenda.
Roll Call.
Approve the resignation of Dakota Scales as full time elementary paraprofessional, effective October 20, 2021.
Approve the resignation of Bob Staska as head football coach.
Approve the resignation of Becky Hagen as head volleyball coach.
Approve resignation of Anthony Pierce as assistant boys basketball coach.
Approve Anthony Pierce as boys basketball head coach for the 2021-2022 season.
Approve the resignation of Jerod Fischer as the junior high boys basketball coach.
Approve Jerod Fischer as the assistant boys basketball coach for the 2021-2022 season.
Approve Zach Hawkinson as the junior high boys basketball coach for the 2021-2022 season.
Approve Andrea Bohn as the assistant girls basketball coach for the 2021-2022 season.
Approve David Robb as the junior high girls basketball coach for the 2021-2022 season.
Approve the updated COVID Matrix.
Discussion Items:
Update on the activity bus.
Update on potential additional construction costs.
Upcoming Meetings:
Regular Meeting on November 22, 2021, at 6:00 pm. – Audit presentation via zoom.
Special Session on December 13, 2021, at 6:00 pm. – Truth in Taxation Hearing.
Regular Meeting on December 27, 2021, at 6:00 pm.
Meeting Reflection.
Adjournment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.