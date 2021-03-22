Michael Walsh

Michael Joseph Walsh, 70, Farm Island Township, died at his home surrounded by his family on March 17, 2021.
He was born in Minneapolis on June 24, 1950 to Joseph and Leona (Stoltz) Walsh. Mike married Judith Schlichting Nov. 27, 1993 in Deerwood. Mike attended the American College and obtained a ChFC, CLU and PFA and numerous other degrees. He retired as an advisor with Ameriprise Financial, Aitkin, a member of St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin, and a past member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Deerwood. Mike loved his family, golfing, fishing and travel.
Mike is survived by his wife, Judith; three sons: Robert Walsh of Valdosta, Georgia; Sean (Tammy) Walsh, Coon Rapids; and Daniel (Cassondra) Diemert, Princeton; one daughter, Dawn Harrison, Aitkin; his mother, Leona Walsh-Stoltz, Brooklyn Park; two brothers, Brad (Darlene) Walsh, Greenville, Texas and Brian Walsh, Maple Grove; five sisters: Lucie Cutts, Maple Grove; Nan (Ron) Geister, Ham Lake; Denise Walsh, Coon Rapids; Renee (Dan) Legierski, Ham Lake; and Jeannie Walsh, Maple Grove; 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceding Mike in death were his father; one daughter, Tina Walsh; two brothers, Daniel and Mark Walsh.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery, Aitkin. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Luncheon will follow the burial at the Convention Center in Aitkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.