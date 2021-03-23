The Mille Lacs Community Trust Board meets quarterly to distribute funds raised through Operation Round Up. This March, the board awarded $16,250 in grants to local non-profit organizations including: Crescent Cove, C-I 2021 Grad Blast, Food Shelves (Aitkin, Aitkin Community, Cuyuna, Garrison, McGregor, Onamia, and St. James of Aitkin), Jaques Art Center, McGregor Area Scholarship Foundation, and True Friends. The total amount of grants awarded since the start of Operation Round Up has reached an astounding $1,308,679!
Operation Round Up is a voluntary program at Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative where our generous members round-up their electric bill payment to the nearest dollar. All of the funds raised go into the trust fund which is donated back to the community. Board members include: Lisa Anderson, Kim Waffensmith, Darlene Stigen, Bethany Sellers, Charles Schotzko, Linda Weimer, Jack Gilbertson, and Lowell W. Larson.
To receive a Trust application, contact Deb Chute at 218-927-8221 or 1-800-450-2191. The Trust Board meets the second Wednesday in March, June, September and December. Applications are accepted at any time. Those submitted a week before the quarterly meetings will go to the board. Anything submitted after will be seen at the next board meeting.
