Ashley Miller Carlson

Authorities in Minnesota and Wisconsin are requesting help from hunters in a search for a missing woman.

Local officials have been searching for the woman, Ashley Miller-Carlson, since late September when her car was found partially submerged in a lake in Minnesota’s Pine County. Investigators are requesting hunters to be on the lookout for any sign of the woman, KFGO-AM reported.

