Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative is asking its members to conserve electricity and cut back on energy use until 10 p.m. Thursday night. The current heat wave has prompted the operator providing the energy in the region to issue a maximum generation emergency event.
Energy-saving suggestions include:
- Postponing use of appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers until after 10 p.m.
- Turning off lights and appliances that are not essential to health and safety.
- Turning off computers and other electrical equipment when not in use.
- Keeping your shades pulled and doors and windows closed during the day.
- Using a microwave oven instead of a conventional electric oven or gas stove.
- Setting the thermostat on your central air conditioner to 78 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.
- Supplementing air-conditioner use with ceiling fans and other fans, which create a wind-chill effect that increases air-conditioning cooling efficiency.
- Taking shorter showers.
Utility officials made the conservation appeal after all other efforts to reduce electricity demand or to increase supply were implemented.
