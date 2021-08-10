The Minnesota Department of Transportation spent nearly $116 million to clear roads during the 2020-21 winter season, according to a new MnDOT Winter Maintenance Report released today
“From daily health screenings and mask-wearing to new cleaning and safety practices, we looked at every aspect of our snow and ice operations to help keep our employees safe at work and all Minnesotans safe on the roads,” said MnDOT State Maintenance Engineer Steve Lund. “I’m grateful to all of our tireless MnDOT employees for rising to the challenges of the past year, proving that we can adjust to drastic changes and still succeed.”
The annual report breaks down fiscal year costs, winter severity, snow totals and other factors. Statistics are separated by each of MnDOT’s eight districts to show impacts across the state.
The statewide snowfall average was 53 inches during the 2020-21 winter season. The various winter events created a statewide Winter Severity Index score of 86, the lowest index score in the past five years. The Winter Severity Index compares nine factors that affect snow and ice removal, including temperature, hours of snowfall, blowing snow and precipitation type.
With fewer and less severe winter events, MnDOT used less road salt and sand during the 2020-21 winter season compare
