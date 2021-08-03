MnDOT and the University of Minnesota Tourism Center have partnered to better understand Minnesota workers’ experience with telecommuting before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Surveys were developed to gather information from both workers and employers.
The surveys take 10-15 minutes to complete, and contributions to the project are vital. Individual responses will remain anonymous. Once the project is complete, results will be made available through a report posted on MnDOT and the Tourism Center websites.
Link to the worker survey: https://z.umn.edu/tele worker
Link to the employer survey: https://z.umn.edu/teleemployer
