Area environmental activist Winona LaDuke was one of seven arrested Monday in Hubbard County.
LaDuke and six others, who were protesting the continued work of the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project along the Shell River, according to a press release from Honor the Earth late Monday.
The press release said that LaDuke and the others were peacefully protesting the pipeline work, but she and the others were arrested when they refused to leave. The seven were booked into the Wadena County Jail, and charged with trespass on critical public service facilities.
The Aitkin Independent Age has made a request from the Northern Lights Task Force for more information regarding Monday’s protest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.