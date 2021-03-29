Mowin' em down for generations

When people talk about generations of family businesses, the focus can be on longevity, on family – even on how the business has changed over the years.
What started as Dotzler Implement in Aitkin in the 1900s has evolved over the years – a young man driving the area doctor to and from appointments in a horse-drawn buggy was the very beginning.
Now, the business is Dotzler Power Equipment, located at 315 1st Ave. NW. The business has stayed in the Dotzler family through three generations, starting with John B. Dotzler in the 1900s, progressing to his son, Terry, in the 1960s and then, currently, to John’s grandson, Tom.
For most of his life, Tom has found himself working at the store, “on and off my whole life,” he explained.
While he has only worked at the current location, Tom remembers the stories about the family business.
It started when John, who was 14 at the time, began driving the town doctor. The horse and buggy were located in Aitkin’s livery stable, and that’s where John first set up shop.
He provided blacksmith services, as well as selling hardware and John Deere equipment.
Tom said the big-ticket item then was a cream separator.
As business evolved, the family eventually moved out of the livery and into a quonset hut. With the move from horse-drawn buggies to cars, the location of the creamery on 3rd Street also provided business.
“They’d fill the street with their cream cans and their cars,” said Tom. “Then they’d use their cream check to buy equipment.”
Tom’s grandfather continued with Tom’s father in the family business until John died in November 1962.
By January 1963, Terry was ready for two changes in his life. The first was the birth of Tom on Jan. 4 of that year.
The second was to move to the current business location.
“Back then, there were no businesses open during the winter, and he had a hard go of it,” Tom explained. “He only had three customers in two days.”
Among those customers was Cameron Peterson, who picked out a few items worth about $1.
After Peterson paid Tom’s father, he asked for the dollar bill and the stapler on the counter.
“He then stapled the bill to a sign hanging above the counter, telling Terry that he will never go broke if he left it there,” Tom said. “This bill and sign hang above my desk today.”
Terry made it through the trying times, and as Tom recalled, his father considered it a challenge. His mother took care of the family farm, which at that point had 100 head of beef cattle.
Throughout the various generations, Tom said not much has changed.
“I think Dad just treated everybody equal, and was honest, and did what he said he was going to do,” Tom said. “He said it never felt like a job.”
At the heart of his father’s business model are the Dotzler “core values”:
• We always have fun
• We build customers for life
• We do what we say
• We play to win
That has paid off for the store, which went from stocking equipment made at the Minnesota State Prison to a full line of Husqvarna power equipment and LS tractors now.
In 2018, Dotzler Power Equipment became the largest Husqvarna dealer in the state of Minnesota. Tom said part of the appeal is having the equipment on hand in the store.
“People like to see the product versus looking at a catalog,” he explained.
That and a wide variety of items – from chain saws to climbing equipment for tree trimmers to robotic lawner mowers – have kept the store among the top five Husqvarna dealers in the state.
Tom said he’ll continue on the job “as long as I enjoy it.” His successor, the fourth generation, is his godson Brandon Searle – who shares the family vision.
“There are lots of big shoes to fill, for sure,” Searle said. “It built a legacy on just good people, you know?
“The old lineage just hangs around here,” he added. “I think people really enjoy the small business versus a box store. You get that face to face contact with a person.”
