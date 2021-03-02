Natural Resources Advisory Committee
March 8, 2021
6:30 p.m. at LLCC
Meeting will be held in the Dining Hall at individual tables that will be 6-feet apart from each other. Obviously if you are ill, please stay home. Face coverings are required during attendance. We also ask that everyone maintain social distancing of at least 6-feet apart. Other CDC guidelines to follow are to utilize proper handwashing/sanitization techniques, especially after sneezing or coughing. Wash/sanitize hands often especially before and after eating or using shared objects. Minimize the use of shared objects. If objects must be shared, sanitize thoroughly between users.
~ Next meeting is April 12, 2021 ~
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.