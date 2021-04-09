The Aitkin Independent Age announced this past week the hiring of Rebecca Fudala as the new full-time reporter at the paper.
Fudala, originally from Bloomington, comes to the Age after a stint with the production team at The New Yorker. She is a recent graduate of the International Center of Photography Documentary Practice and Visual Journalism Program in New York City.
She chose to return to the area earlier this year to be closer to her parents, who live in the Aitkin area.
“It’s a dream to be able to come to work and practice my passions, writing and photography, every day,” Fudala said. “I’m excited to be part of the team.”
Editor Jennifer Eisenbart praised Fudala’s photography and writing skills.
“Rebecca is a huge asset to be added to the Age team,” she explained. “She brings a solid journalist background to her already outstanding photography skills.
“We’re excited to have another reporter to extend our coverage back into more of Aitkin County,” Eisenbart added.
Fudala will be covering McGregor City Council and the McGregor area. She has already been covering the Aitkin County Board, and will continue in that capacity.
To reach Fudala about story ideas or with questions, call 218-429-4455, or email her at rebecca.fudala@apgecm.com.
