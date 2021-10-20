Wednesday 10.20.21
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
Magic in Music: 1-3 p.m., Butler Building, Aitkin. Jim Matteson. RSVP for a 12:30 p.m. lunch, 218-927-1383, ext. 3.
AHS class of 1956: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 40 Club, Aitkin.
Thursday 10.21.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
“Church Basement Ladies”: 7:30 p.m., AHS auditorium. Tickets at Aitkin Independent Age and at the show. Also Oct. 22 and 23.
Dancing With the Starz Dance Camp: 9 a.m.-noon kindergarten-third grade; 1-4 p.m., fourth-sixth grade, Rippleside Elementary School, Aitkin.
Friday 10.22.21
Glen Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m., Glen Meats, Glen. Every Friday through summer.
Winter Apparel Distribution: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Aitkin United Methodist Church. Also Oct. 23 from 9 a.m.-noon.
Ghouls Night Out: 5-8 p.m., Aitkin.
Saturday 10.23.21
Aitkin Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown Aitkin.
Music Jam: 1-4 p.m., Aitkn American Legion.
Craft & Vendor Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Glen Store & Grill, Glen.
Spaghetti Supper: 4-7 p.m., Tamarack Presbyterian Church.
Monday 10.25.21
Senior Social Get-together: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., 201 Second St. NE, Aitkin. Coffee, fellowship, cards, activities. Come and go as you wish.
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Wednesday 10.27.21
AHS Grad Blast Meeting: 6 p.m., The Landing, back room. For parents of 2022 AHS seniors.
Halloween events
Friday 10.22.21
Halloween Party/10 Year Anniversary: 5 p.m., Glen Store, Glen. 320-684-2229.
Saturday 10.23.21
Kids Halloween Party: 3-5 p.m., Village Pump Saloon, Tamarack. Hay ride, games, food.
Friday 10.29.21
Trunk or Treat: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Log Home Wood Fired Pizza parking lot, McGregor.
Sunday 10.31.21
Trick or Treating: 4-7 p.m., Aitkin Manor, Aitkin.
Trunk or Treat: 2-6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Brats, hot dogs beginning at 4 p.m.
Trunk or Treat: 4-6 p.m., Jacobson Park & Recreation Area. Costume contest, food, prizes.
Trunk or Treat:4-7 p.m., Main St., Palisade. Costume contest, prizes.
‘Spooktacular’ event at Bethesda
Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo will have treats for little and big goblins at its fourth annual Halloween Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3-6 p.m. in the parking lot. (In case of inclement weather, boo-sters will go indoors of the church).
The church is located at 21590 State Hwy. 47 in Malmo. Questions, call the church office at 320-684-2123.
Church members invite people to join them by decorating the trunks of their cars and passing out candy to the children. Due to COVID-19, bring a card table to place the candy on, so the little goblins can take their own candy, rather than handing to them.
If you live in the country, but love Halloween and dressing up, this is the place to go. There is a contest this year for the best trunk. Unfortunately, no food or refreshments will be available this year. However, there are bags (with some school supplies) for the kiddos.
