Norman L. Packer, 78, Palisade died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
A complete obituary will be in next weeks edition of the Aitkin Independent Age.
Arrangements are pending with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin.
