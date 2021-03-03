Norman L. Packer, 78, Palisade died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
He was born Sept. 11, 1942 in Grey Eagle to LeRoy and Mabel (Cowling) Packer. He graduated from Browerville High School in 1960. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving from 1960 to 1964. Norman was united in marriage to Dawn Farrier on Sept. 23, 1967 in Golden Valley. He worked as a foundry supervisor for FMC Manufacturing and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Myron; sisters, Adeline Feela and Millie Grundstrom.
Norman is survived by his wife Dawn, Palisade; two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott (Nicole), St. Francis and Tim (Sheri), Zimmerman; two brothers, Orville, Dayton and Gilbert, Delano; four sisters: Loretta Quick, New Hope; Caroline Hild, Phoenix, Arizona; Louise Harbour, San Carlos, Mexico; Margie Bennning, Corcoran; grandchildren: Kristina, Kaylee, Kyle and Aiden; great-grandson, Milo; and many other relatives and friends.
There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.
