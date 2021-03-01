Topic: Palisade's City Council Zoom Meeting
Time: Mar 1, 2021 06:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82665222154?pwd=RXh1N1daRWN0NlNOc1dBblhSZllUQT09
Meeting ID: 826 6522 2154
Passcode: 463041
One tap mobile
+16468769923,,82665222154#,,,,*463041# US (New York)
+13017158592,,82665222154#,,,,*463041# US (Washington DC)
Dial by your location
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Find your local number: Video Conferencing, Web Conferencing, Webinars, Screen Sharing
Log In
