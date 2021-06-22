This week, motorists can expect some delays on Hwy. 210 between east junction Hwy. 6 in Deerwood and Ninth Ave. West, in west Aitkin, as crews begin to prepare work areas and test concrete road sections for the upcoming four-month road project.
Work will occur weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. through June. Motorists will encounter flaggers with alternate one-way traffic through the work zone. Be prepared to stop or slow down. Pay attention and expect locations to change throughout the day.
WEEKDAYS JULY 6 THROUGH LATE-OCTOBER
MnDOT will begin roadwork on nine miles of Hwy. 210 between east junction Hwy. 6 in Deerwood and in the west end of Aitkin on Tuesday, July 6. The project will repair and smoothen the concrete road surface, repave shoulders and replace or repair underground pipes.
Crews will need to close one lane at a time to make concrete surface repairs and allow for 24-hour cure time. These impacts will occur each week between Monday morning and 3 p.m. Friday afternoon until late-October:
• Eastbound Hwy. 210 travels through the work zone between Deerwood and Aitkin. Motorists will encounter one lane one-way traffic through the work zone. Look out for reduced speeds, lane shifts, flaggers and equipment. Access will be open to local traffic within the work zone, however, expect changes. Note: When entering from side streets or entrances onto Hwy. 210, drivers must go east through the one-way work zone.
• Westbound Hwy. 210 will detour between Aitkin and Deerwood. Motorists will follow detour signs along Hwy. 169 Aitkin to Bennettville, then Aitkin Cty. Rd. 11 and Crow Wing Cty. Rd. 14 to Hwy. 6 Bay Lake, back to Hwy. 210 Deerwood.
All lanes on Hwy. 210 will be open on weekends — eastbound and westbound.
Watch for construction road signs, expect changes, and never go in areas closed.
