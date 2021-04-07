Nearly 22% of Minnesota driver’s license and ID cardholders have a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license as the federal REAL ID full enforcement deadline approaches.
Nationwide, approximately 40% of all U.S. driver’s licenses and ID cardholders were REAL ID-compliant as of Oct. 1, 2020, according the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Minnesotans will not be able to use their standard driver’s license or ID card to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities.
Instead, they will need one of three options:
• A passport or passport card
• A REAL ID
• An enhanced driver’s license or ID.
The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) lists several other less-common forms of identification that are also acceptable for federal purposes.
A REAL ID is optional. Minnesotans may apply for a REAL ID when they renew their license or ID card or apply for a REAL ID early for an additional fee.
Those who choose to apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID card are strongly encouraged to pre-apply online at drive.mn.gov before completing the application process in person at a DVS exam station, deputy registrar or driver’s license office.
Pre-applying saves time during the office visit and helps ensure customers bring the correct documents when they apply.
