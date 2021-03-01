Richard “Rich” Emil Liljenquist, 82 of Aitkin died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born July 24, 1938
in Aitkin to Emil and Helen (Christofferson) Liljenquist. He graduated from Aitkin High School in 1956. Rich was united in marriage to Lorraine Kay Tyren on April 14, 1956 in Palisade. He worked on the Iron Range processing taconite. He also worked in sewer construction, car sales and as coordinator for Aitkin County Sentence To Serve (STS), retiring in 2003. He was more than a coordinator for Aitkin County STS, he counseled many of those serving in the program. After retirement he worked with Janzen Auction and Aitkin Body Shop. Rich was active in many community events, and was a member of Country Road Classic Car Club, First Lutheran Church, where he served as head usher for many years, he served on the Aitkin County Fair Board of Directors and on the Alano Society (AA) board. He was instrumental in getting the Aitkin Alano Building constructed in the mid 1970s. Rich had 46 years of sobriety.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Helen Liljenquist and his brother, Edwin Liljenquist.
Rich is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lorraine Kay Liljenquist; two daughters and sons-in-law, Valerie (Bruce) Nelson; Kay (Roland) Hill; one son and daughter-in-law, Rick (Kim) Liljenquist; 10 grandchildren: Jeremy Goble, Jessy Goble, Mahnomen Galvin, Maya Galvin, Lindsey Liljenquist, Lance Liljenquist, Kylan Hill, Kinzer Hill, Jordan Moss, Dalton Moss; seven great-grandchildren: Payton, Taylor, Noah, Zeke, Jett, Jameson and Simon; two sisters, Bonnie Mickelson and Sharon Nelson; many nieces, nephews cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Aitkin. Reverend Reggie Denton will officiate.
Burial will be in Spencer Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Thursday with a prayer service and a time of sharing starting at 7 p.m. at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. The visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be live streamed on YouTube channel: First Lutheran Church Aitkin Minnesota. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com .
