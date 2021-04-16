Riverwood Healthcare Center, along with other national, state and community organizations, is leading a massive effort to highlight the importance of advance health care decision-making – an effort that has culminated in the formal designation of April 16 as National Healthcare Decisions Day.
As a participating organization, Riverwood is providing information and tools for the public to talk about their wishes with family, friends and health care providers, and execute written advance directives (health care power of attorney and living will) in accordance with Minnesota state laws.
These resources are available at riverwoodhealth care.org/advance-care-plan ning/.
Riverwood will provide a virtual seminar on Advance Care Planning Thursday, April 29 at noon. Register in advance for this program at: rwhealth.zoom.us/webi nar/register/WN_j3vdvkGg To2d2pHXlKkVVw.
When many more people in the community have thoughtful conversations about their health care decisions and complete reliable advance directives to make their wishes known, there are benefits to individuals, families and health care organizations.
Fewer families and health care providers will have to struggle with making difficult health care decisions in the absence of guidance from the patient. Health care providers and facilities will be better equipped to address advance health care planning issues before a crisis and be better able to honor patient wishes when the time comes to do so.
For more information about National Healthcare Decisions Day and advance care planning, go to nhdd.org.
