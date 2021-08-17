Riverwood Healthcare Center will offer a virtual forum on COVID-19 and the Delta variant Thursday, Aug. 19.
The forum will be offered via Zoom on from 2:30-3 p.m. Dr. David Taylor, Riverwood’s chief medical officer – who has presented a series of COVID-19 forums in the past year – will do a brief presentation with the latest updates on COVID-19 and what is known about the growing spread and impact of the Delta variant.
He will answer questions submitted at registration and via chat during the program.
The Delta variant is the largest circulating variation of the virus at present. As of Friday, the majority of the state was either at high or substantial community transmission rates for the virus, including Aitkin County at substantial.
The county is currently at 8.81% infection rates per 10,000 people.
Sign up for the forum with an opportunity to submit questions in advance at rwhealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pzNeszlBT4qB61DqBPmk2g.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.