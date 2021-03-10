MnDOT will improve 12 miles of Hwy. 210 between east junction Hwy. 6 in Deerwood and Ninth Ave. W in the west end of Aitkin. Work is set to begin after July 5.
SUMMARY OF WORK
Smoothen and make repairs to 12 miles of concrete road surface (diamond-grind); Resurface asphalt shoulders (mill and overlay); Replace or repair underground pipes/culverts and restore ditch drainage, includes culverts near Rushmeyer Lake and Bass Lake
Expect weekday one-way traffic, detour- crews will need to close one lane at a time to make concrete surface repairs and allow for 24-hour cure time. The work will be done on weekdays. Hwy. 210 will be open to all traffic on weekends.
