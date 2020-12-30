The Minnesota State Patrol announced shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday that Hwy. 65, two miles north of McGrath, has closed due to a rollover accident.
No further details about the crash are available, but the state patrol press release said the incident is under investigation. The highway is shut down from from County Road 2 to Hwy. 18.
The Aitkin Independent Age has received a report of a crash on Hwy. 65 this morning as well, but has not gotten any confirmation from law enforcement.
More details will be added as we receive them.
