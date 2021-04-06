Paul Ryan, the interim chief for the past four months, was announced as the city of Aitkin chief of police Monday at the city council meeting.
In an internal hiring process, the City of Aitkin personnel committee considered applications from two finalists in the search for a new Chief of Police.
Mayor Megan Workman said the scores for the two candidates were very close, but Ryan received the nod from the committee.
Ryan has been a police officer for the city of Aitkin for 26 years, was assigned to be the School Resource Officer for Aitkin School District for 3.5 years, and has been acting as interim chief since the resignation of former chief of Timothy Catlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.