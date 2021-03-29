Sharon Louise Christopher, 78, Aitkin, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her home on Rabbit Lake.
She was born June 5, 1942 in Minneapolis to Lloyd and Veronica (Justin) Sharratt. Sharon was united in marriage to Duane Christopher on April 8, 1961 in Minneapolis. Sharon worked as a R.N. at St. Paul Children’s Hospital as well as a L.P.N. at Oxboro Clinic of Bloomington. Sharon loved children. She enjoyed traveling, handy crafts and loved Christmastime. She was also very interested in her Slovenian ancestry. Sharon will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Duane Christopher; two sons, Richard (Jane) Christopher and Nathan Christopher; daughter, Heidi Grinde; grandchildren: Mellisa, Maddie, Stevie, Mathias and Blaise; great-grandchildren, Alley and Jamie; brothers: Mike (Kathy) Sharratt, Chip (Julie) Sharratt, Dwaine (Juli) Sharratt and Kenny (Chris) Sharratt; sister, Vonnie Stelberg; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, April 2, from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. graveside service in Rabbit Lake Cemetery, Glen Township, Aitkin County. Sharon’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sharon to the Aitkin Area Food Shelf, 107 2nd Street SE, Aitkin, MN 56431 or Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 36696 320th Street, Aitkin, MN 56431. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.