Aitkin County Sheriff Daniel Guida appeared in court for a consolidated contested omnibus hearing at the Aitkin County Courthouse Feb. 1. 

Water protectors Erik Franze, Madison, Wisconsin; Sarah Kilbarger-Stumpff, Columbus, Indiana and Alexander Webb, Detroit, Michigan, were represented by defense attorney Kira Kelley. Water protectors is a group of people opposed to the reconstruction of the Line 3 pipeline that demonstrated and protested along the construction sites. The Line 3 pipeline was reconstructed by Enbridge in 2021. 

