Aitkin County Sheriff Daniel Guida appeared in court for a consolidated contested omnibus hearing at the Aitkin County Courthouse Feb. 1.
Water protectors Erik Franze, Madison, Wisconsin; Sarah Kilbarger-Stumpff, Columbus, Indiana and Alexander Webb, Detroit, Michigan, were represented by defense attorney Kira Kelley. Water protectors is a group of people opposed to the reconstruction of the Line 3 pipeline that demonstrated and protested along the construction sites. The Line 3 pipeline was reconstructed by Enbridge in 2021.
Sarah Winge, assistant Aitkin County attorney, represented the state.
Franze and Kilbarger-Stumpff are charged with: gross misdemeanor trespass on critical public service facilities-pipeline-property posted, misdemeanor public nuisance, misdemeanor unlawful assembly and misdemeanor presence at unlawful assembly.
Webb’s charges are misdemeanor trespass-premises of another-refuse to depart, misdemeanor trespass-cross into or enter public or private area cordoned off by peace officer and misdemeanor obstruct legal process-interfere with peace officer.
Kelley not only called Guida to the stand but first called Minnesota Public Utilities Commission Escrow Account Manager Rick (Richard) Hart.
Hart said that one of his tasks as account manager was to go through reimbursement requests submitted by public safety organizations and either approve or deny them. As part of the MPUC’s approval of the Line 3 pipeline route permit, Enbridge was ordered to fund this account to aid law enforcement and social service agencies in combating drug and human trafficking during construction. Enbridge is a pipeline and energy company headquartered in Canada that provides a delivery network of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and renewable energy. During the hearing, Hart estimated that Aitkin County has been reimbursed roughly $355,000.
Kelley argued that funding into the escrow account established law enforcement bias and her client’s charges should be dismissed.
When Guida was on the stand, Kelley questioned the sheriff regarding the amount of reimbursements to his department and what the money had been spent on. The Northern Lights Task Force (NLTF) and its duties were also part of the discussion. The NLTF consisted of law enforcement leaders from the northern tier of counties crossed by Line 3 construction. They included Kittson, Becker, Marshall, Pennington, Red Lake, Carlton, St. Louis, Aitkin, Kanabec, Clearwater, Polk, Hubbard, Wadena, Cass, Crow Wing, Beltrami, Itasca and the Fond du Lac Reservation. It was managed by an executive committee consisting of Guida of Aitkin County; Sheriff Ross Litman of St. Louis County; Sheriff Brian Smith of Kanabec County, Sheriff Darin Halverson of Clearwater County and Sheriff Todd Glander of Becker County.
Kelley also wanted to discuss the attempts to subpoena Guida for his appearance at this hearing. Judge John E. DeSanto listened to Kelley and advised her of the legal procedures to subpoena delivery methods and declared that it was a moot point and that water protectors are not suitable to deliver subpoenas as they have an interest in the case. DeSanto also noted that there has been “some unprofessional conduct … on both sides.”
