Solid waste warriors

Working quietly behind the scenes, taking care of business and adapting as the needs of Aitkin County’s old and new residents changed in 2020 – that is the story of these waste management champions.
Residential solid waste collection, recycling and support for local units of government are all aspects of the Countryside Sanitation, LLC business model.
Countryside owner Jessica Halek bought out her former husband and business partner in October 2019.
“Everything changed,” Halek said recently. “The business name, licensing, certifications – it all had to change.”
A can-do attitude and willingness to take on difficult challenges made Halek one of the victors of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had a great year in 2020,” Halek said in March 2021. “We did shut down for six weeks right at the beginning of the pandemic, but reopened when our staff was comfortable doing that. I signed up at least 300 new accounts (a 25% increase) during the pandemic because of all the people who moved up north either temporarily or permanently.
“Some of those did not want to bring their waste in to the transfer station for safety reasons, so they signed up for regular residential service,” she added. “Weekend and seasonal people used to take their trash back to the Cities, but when they moved up here, they signed up for residential service.”
With the change in ownership, Countryside undertook a “huge job” loading up and moving years of collected recyclables.
Halek had to hire people to work just on repairing dumpsters because they were running short with all of the new customers. New dumpsters were hard to come by in 2020.
“Markets for any recycling other than scrap are really weak, so transfer stations are not getting a good price,” Halek said. “Aitkin County does subsidize the service in order to enable us to keep the transfer station open all the time.”
The prices Halek can get for recyclable materials are drastically lower than they used to be.
Recycling was typically sent overseas. The pandemic has changed that a lot – some of those markets have disappeared altogether.
“The scrap iron industry is doing really well, but there is never a good market for plastic recycling,” she said. “It’s not a profitable material for recycling. Wind turbines, renewable energy and bale wraps are not recyclable. Electric cars look really good, but they don’t have an end game for the cars when they stop working. The worst part is that everyone only wants to feel good, and we just can’t continue at the rate.”
Halek realized she was getting slammed by all the extra business. She pivoted to respond to the uptick in business. She bought a second roll-off truck, started driving that herself, and had to reassign existing staff.
The amount of trash put out for collection increased enormously with remodeling, cleaning and people just spending more time at home, Halek said.
“We offer a service to people and have always picked up pretty much everything that people need to get rid of, so the contents of waste stream didn’t really change. Just the amount has changed,” she said.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
“Part of what we do to keep our part of the world looking good is to make collection service available to cities and townships,” said Halek.
Several local units of government have arranged to have roll-off dumpsters delivered to a central point and then just charged township residents a nominal fee to bring in their waste. This helps folks who don’t have a truck to haul things or who don’t have residential collection.
DEPENDABLE DEMOLITION
Halek’s older son, Nick Hooper, has started his own business in McGregor, continuing the family tradition.
Hooper acquired roll-off dumpsters and has started his own business – Dependable Demolition, nicknamed D&Ds. Hooper does farm cleanups and has also had a good year, helping people who are spending more time at home and want to use the opportunity to clean up and downsize their collected “stuff.”
WASTE MANAGEMENT INC.
Beginning March 15, 2021, Waste Management started operating the Aitkin County Recycling Center on Air Park Drive in Aitkin. The facility has not been profitable for some time due to the small size of the service area.
The facility was previously operated by Garrison Disposal, which chose not to renew its contract.
Julie Ketchum is the Minnesota recycling contact for WM. She shared some of the reasons why WM, the largest recycler in the state of Minnesota, is excited about entering the Aitkin recyclables market.
“Waste Management’s Twin Cities recycling center serves the five-state region,” she said in March. “Because of the size of the facility and the amount of material it takes in each year (200,000 tons), it can efficiently process the material and get it to end markets. There are efficiencies to be gained by being so large. We saw an opportunity to enter the struggling Aitkin recycling situation and help by introducing economies of scale.”
WM will be doing single-stream recycling, which will enable the company to take in more volume of material and avoid incurring the costs inherent in sorting and baling.
They will be taking in raw material which will eventually end up in their Twin Cities recycling facility where the material is processed and the various commodities are sorted out. People who single stream recyclable (rather than comingling), recycle more material.
CHALLENGES IN RECYCLING
Ketchum said that for any kind of recycling facility, contamination is always an issue. The goal is to help people recycle correctly.
“People feel good about recycling – they have a desire to do it, so we will provide them with good, clear, simple communication so that they can put the right materials into the recycling bin,” she said. “If there’s any question about whether they should recycle it, the decision should be to ‘put it in the trash.’”
Aitkin County proactively reached out to WM and the University of Minnesota Humphrey Institute to figure out what to communicate, and how to communicate, to get people not to do some of the more common recycling mistakes. Avoiding common mistakes will create big gains, create good, clean recyclable streams that can be sold to end markets.
There will be several drop-off sites to collect materials and bring them in to the recycling center in Aitkin. They will be observed to make sure that what’s going in does not have a high level of contamination.
Much of the recyclable material collected in the United States has been going to other countries for processing and remanufacturing. Impacts of trade restrictions on exported recyclables started happening about five years ago, Ketchum said, and they have been progressive, but there are no new restrictions on exports to China for some time.
Recyclers in the U.S. have made adjustments by restricting imports from several Asian end markets. That shifted material back to U.S. end markets.
In Minnesota there has been state funding for recycling end market development. Because of that, and because Minnesota is the heartland of the paper industry, there is support for recycling here.
“There is a flood of recyclable material that came back to the U.S. in recent years,” Ketchum said. “Abundant supply drives prices down and allows end users to be more selective about what they will and won’t take in. If your material has contamination, they are not going to accept it. If the material is down-graded, the waste manager receives less revenue, so keeping the material clean, dry and not contaminated helps WM keep its costs down.”
If contaminated materials containing such things as plastic bags or batteries reach the big regional processing center, that affects the equipment. The facility has to be shut down to cut the bags off, and if the recycling contains batteries, that can destroy the equipment, as can hoses and other tangleable material. That drives costs up, the quantity of material they are able to process goes down, and the quality of the material goes down.
When the return on the process is reduced by contamination, costs of operating the facility in Aitkin will go up. Keeping the costs down will make all recycling programs economically sustainable, Ketchum said.
There are a variety of regional and local end markets for recycled paper products, aluminum and plastics.
Waste Management can currently only recycle plastics numbers 1, 2 and 5. Other plastics should go into the trash at this time. Glass is still being collected, even though there are challenges in finding suitable end markets for recycled glass.
There are energy gains to be had by recycling, glass, paper and metal and using the recycled materials to make new products.
“There is potentially a big impact on climate change from using recycled materials rather than mining new materials; recycling uses way less energy to create a finished product,” Ketchum concluded.
