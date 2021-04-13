April marks the beginning of the high-risk season for oak wilt. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, not pruning oaks from April through July is the best preventative measure to curb the spread of the deadly oak wilt disease.
Oak wilt is a non-native, invasive fungal disease that kills all of Minnesota’s oak species.
It spreads in two ways: above ground by sap-feeding beetles, and below ground through connected roots.
By avoiding pruning or cutting oaks in spring and early summer, residents prevent fungus spread by sap beetles carrying spores from infected trees to fresh cuts.
