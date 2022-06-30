The State of Minnesota has asked Crow Wing County to survey residential and

business owners to see if they had substantial storm damage to their homes,

businesses or structures. The dates include the May 29-30 and June 20-24 storms.

Deadline to respond to the survey is July 31. CWC Storm Damage Survey

If you have damage in excess of 40% to your structure, fill out the survey and someone will be in contact with you. For additional information, or if you have questions call 218-824-1044.

