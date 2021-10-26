The Aitkin Independent Age is seeking the names of veterans from Aitkin County who died during the last year. An honor roll list will be published Nov. 10.
The list begins with those who served in World War II and includes those who served in later conflicts up to the present. Names remain on the list as it is updated annually.
Call 218-927-3761 or email news.age@apgecm.
