Suicide is a leading cause of death in Minnesota and the U.S. and is the second leading cause of death for youth age 15-24.
Most people who consider suicide do not want to die, they see it as an end to their pain. They are struggling with mental illness. Having a mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of. It is common. One in four people will experience a mental illness each year. Mental illness is a medical condition that disrupts a person’s thinking, feeling, mood, ability to relate to others and daily functioning. Most mental illnesses can be treated effectively with medication, therapy, diet, exercise and support.
Yet, only half of all Americans experiencing an episode of major depression receive treatment. Eighty-90% of people who seek treatment for depression are successfully treated using therapy and medication. Recovery is possible.
There is no single path to suicide. It is complex. Risk for suicidal thoughts and behaviors are influenced by a combination of factors, such as mental illness, substance abuse, history of trauma, painful loss, exposure to violence or isolation.
Suicide is preventable. Suicidal thoughts or actions are not a bid for attention. They should not be ignored. These signs may mean someone is at risk for suicide. Risk is greater if a behavior is new or has increased and if it seems related to a painful event, loss or change.
• Talking about wanting to die or kill oneself
• Feeling like a burden to others
• Increased anxiety or agitation; behaving recklessly
• Increased use of alcohol or drugs
• Looking for a way to kill oneself, such as searching online or buying a gun
• Expressing feelings of being trapped or in unbearable pain
• Expressing hopelessness or no reason to live
• Sleeping too much or too little
• Withdrawing or being isolated
• Extreme mood swings
• Making plans for suicide
If you believe that someone you know is at risk for suicide, take the action/steps to help them.
1. Ask – if you think someone might be considering suicide, ask the tough question: “Are you thinking about killing yourself?”
2. Keep them safe – establish immediate safety. Find out if they have already done anything to try to kill themselves. Ask if they have a detailed plan.
3. Be there – be present, listen with compassion and without judgment; let them know that you care about them. Make sure to follow through in the ways that you say you will be there to support the person.
4. Help them connect – work with them to develop a safety plan; include a list of people they can reach out to for support: friends, family, teachers, coaches, neighbors, clergy members, therapists or counselors. Connect them to crisis care resources.
5. Follow up – check in regularly with the person you are concerned about. Let them know that you are thinking about them and that you are there if needed. Leave them a message, send a text, or give them a call – just let them know that you are still there for them.
If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, reach out for help. Call Crisis Line and Referral Services at 218-828-HELP; Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK; or text MN to 741741. You are not alone.
Brea Hamdorf is a member of the Aitkin County Public Health Committee for the Awareness and Prevention of Suicide.
