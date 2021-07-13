Summer art classes are being offered at the Butler Building, 301 Minnesota Ave. N., Aitkin.
Reservations for the classes are required. Call 507-450-9249 to register. Most classes are free.
SUMMER CLASSES BEGINNERS CROCHET
Teacher: Bev Johnson; Mondays, July 12 through Aug. 16, 10-11 a.m.
Age range: 13 years and up
New students of crochet can expect to learn about yarns and how they are used, tools used, basic stitches and how to read a pattern. Projects may include a bracelet or belt, a scarf, wash cloths or a bag.
Each person should bring a crochet hook in a medium to large size and some yarn for practicing. Limited yarn and hooks will be available.
SING-A-LONG
Teacher: Jan Cherry; Tuesdays, July 13, 27 and Aug. 10, 10-10:45 a.m. and Tuesdays, July 20 and Aug. 3, 17.
Sing-a-long with Jan and her guitar. This class is meant for children of all ages and their parents are welcome, too. Participants will be singing old childhood favorites and learning new songs that will soon be favorites.
No extra supplies are needed for this class.
BEGINNERS KNITTING
Teacher: Bev Johnson; Tuesdays, July 13-Aug. 17, 11 a.m.-noon.
Age range: 13 years and up
New knitters can expect to learn about yarns and how they are used, tool used, casting on and basic stitches, and how to read a pattern. Knitters will end up with a final project like a bracelet or belt, a scarf or a bag.
Each person should bring two knitting needles in a medium to large size and some yarn for practicing. Limited extra yarn and needles will be available.
BEGINNERS GROUP GUITAR
Teacher: Bev Johnson; Wednesdays, July 14, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Age range: 9 years and up
New guitar students can expect to learn how to tune their guitar, basic care and upkeep, terminology, strumming with a pick, several different chords, and be able to play songs together.
Each student should bring their own guitar with a strap and a pick.
FLUID (POUR)PAINTING
Teacher: Julie Riley; Friday, July 16, 10-11 a.m., cost $18
Age range: 7 and up, 5-6 year olds with an adult who stays in the class
Do you like colorful and useful? Do you like to create something new and different? If you do, come learn how to do acrylic-fluid art pouring.
Participants will be able to complete a set of four coasters. After 24 hours of set time you can take them home. Everything will be supplied and since this is a beginner’s class the paints will already be mixed and ready to use. A recipe will be sent home with you for those who want to start creating more. All supplies are included in the cost.
