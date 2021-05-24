During the pandemic, millions of new boaters and anglers purchased boats, fishing licenses and equipment, in search of safe outdoor activities.
Educating this new audience about invasive species and the Clean Drain Dry conservation practices is important to protect the resource and future of outdoor recreation. Invasive species are preventable; their spread can be slowed by giving every craft a thorough inspection before and after entering a water body.
“Invasive species are preventable, and everyone needs to do their part to stop the spread. Every boat, every time,” said Sarah Strommen, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources commissioner.
Fishing and boating generate $300 billion to the U.S. economy where revenues are used to fund habitat restoration, stocking, and other conservation efforts.
Invasive species pose a direct threat to local economies and natural resources by reducing biodiversity, water quality and impeding access for recreation.
