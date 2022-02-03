A community information session about the Tamarack Nickel Project will be held Wednesday, March 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Tamarack Sno-Flyers building in Tamarack.

There will be food, information and discussions with the Talon Metals team. Everyone is invited to share input and ask questions.

For more information, contact Jessica Johnson at johnson@talonmetals.com or go to the Talon Metals website at www.talonmet

als.com.

