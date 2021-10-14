The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce's annual "Taste of Aitkin" drew a large crowd of more than 150 people Wednesday, Oct. 13 at The 40 Club in Aitkin.
Samples of food from a number of Aitkin-area restaurants was available, with titles going to people's choice for savory and people's choice for sweet.
While Block North won a title for the third year in a row (savory), a new title also went out - to The Joint Tavern and Eatery. For more details on the event, see the Oct. 20 edition of the Aitkin Independent Age.
