Thomas Henry Ashton, 89, Aitkin died Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin.
He was born Nov. 9, 1931 in Elburn, Illinois to Purl Monroe and Margaret Caroline (Schmidt) Ashton, Sr. He attended school in Hill City and Palisade until the sixth grade when he had to stop attending because he was needed at home to work and help with the chores. Thomas was united in marriage to Chloe Josephine LaValley on Aug. 7, 1952 in Aitkin. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Aug. 15, 1952 and was a Korean War veteran serving until he was honorably discharged Aug. 13, 1954. He worked as a trucker and for most of his life in the timber industry as a logger. He enjoyed the outdoors deer hunting and was a member of the Aitkin VFW Roberts-Glad Post #1727 and the DAV.
He was preceded in death by his parents Purl and Margaret Ashton, Sr.; his wife, Chloe on Aug. 1, 2000; two sisters, three brothers, and a grandchild.
Thomas is survived by his significant other and caregiver, Karen Moose, Aitkin; three children: Kenneth T. (Kathleen) Ashton, Jacobson; Timothy C. (Carol) Ashton, Antigo, Wisconsin; Sonia Lee (Warren) Huber, Buffalo; one sister, Rosie Terebayza, Hill City; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and many other special relatives and friends.
A memorial service and burial with full military honors will be later in the spring/summer of this year. Date and time will be posted.
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.
