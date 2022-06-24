UPDATE: Highway 10 closed in both directions between Little Falls and Motley due to flooding
The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol enacted a road closure on BOTH DIRECTIONS of Highway 10 between Randall and Cushing in Morrison County due to water over the road Friday morning, June 24. Highway 10 will remain closed until further notice. East/west travelers should follow the alternate route between Little Falls and Motley as follows:
Westbound Highway 10: Highway 371 Little Falls to Highway 210 Baxter/Brainerd to Highway 10 Motley.
Eastbound Highway 10: Highway 210 Motley to Highway 371 Baxter/Brainerd to Highway 10 Little Falls.
Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes. The Randall area received 12 inches of rain and more is forecasted tonight, June 24. Local officials ask that you avoid the area.
Local travelers may use Highway 115 to/from Highway 371 at Camp Ripley, Little Falls.
Those traveling across the region to/from Detroit Lakes or Moorhead consider I-94.
When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.
For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, including this Highway 10 closure, call 5-1-1 or visit 511mn.org.
