People with hip or knee pain are invited to learn about the most common causes and treatment options at a virtual seminar offered by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center on Thursday, March 4. Go to https://www.facebook.com/crosby
cares/ at 6 p.m. to view the presentation.
Orthopaedic Specialist Adam English, APRN, CNP, will discuss innovative surgical procedures and effective non-surgical treatments to restore mobility and reduce pain caused by osteoarthritis and other conditions. He will speak about options to restore lifestyle and get people back to doing the things they enjoy. Following the presentation, English will be available on-line to answer participants’ individual questions via chat.
CRMC is recognized as a 2019-20 Best Hospital for Hip Replacement by U.S. News & World Report. For more information about CRMC’s orthopaedic services, visit www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/orthopaedics.
