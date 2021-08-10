The director of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s new Weight Management Program, Internist Angelina Ausban, M.D., will lead “Walk with the Doc” in Crosby on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Everyone is welcome to participate in the free health program that brings doctors and other health care providers and patients together to walk.
“Walk with Doc” has a goal of improving the health of participants. They are held on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Walkers gather at the Hallett Community Center, hear a brief presentation by Dr. Ausban on the benefits of walking for weight management, and then head to the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Trails near the Croft Mine to walk at their own pace.
