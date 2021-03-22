Wanda Ferdelman, 57, Irondale Township, died March 16, 2021 at her home.
She was born Aug. 12, 1963 in Crosby to Thomas Bernard and Darlene (Dingman) Burgstaler.
Wanda was a cook and baker at local restaurants. She had a love for riding motorcycles, fishing and caring for her two dogs, Zoey and Breeze. Wanda was a very giving and caring person, and loved to call in birthdays to the Power Loon.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Whitney (Jes Ecklund) Ferdelman, Aitkin; her parents, Barney and Darlene Burgstaler, Aitkin; one brother, Stan (Michelle) Burgstaler, Ironton; two sisters, Cheryl (Michael) Brandt, Bloomington and Lori (Josh Garard) Burgstaler, Aitkin; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Bonnie Ferdelman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mark (Laura) Ferdelman and Jay (Candy Berghuis) Ferdelman, Tracy Feyeresien and Bobbie (Russ) Ward; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Scott.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby. A prayer service will be at 4 p.m. There will be a reception following at the Bridge Tavern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.