Frigid weather blowing in

Aitkin Public Schools ISD 1-  Closed TUESDAY, Feb. 22 - E-learning Day

Crosby-Ironton -  Closed TUESDAY, Feb. 22 E-learning Day

Hill City Schools ISD 2 - Closed TUESDAY, Feb. 22

Isle Public Schools - Closed TUESDAY, Feb. 22 - E-learning Day

McGregor Schools ISD 4 - Closed TUESDAY, Feb. 22

Nay Ah Shing Schools - Closed TUESDAY, Feb. 22

Onamia Public Schools ISD 480 - Closed TUESDAY, Feb. 22

 

CENTRAL LAKES COLLEGE- STAPLES
CLOSED CLOSED TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2022

CENTRAL LAKES COLLEGE-BRAINERD
CLOSED CLOSED TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2022

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.