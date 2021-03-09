William “Bill” Carl Gutenkauf, 90, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin.
He was born Dec. 6, 1930 in Crosby to William and Elma (Tholen) Gutenkauf. He attended Dunwoody and worked as a machinist with Unisys. Bill was united in marriage to Adeline (Ecklund) Gutenkauf.
Services for Bill will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To send a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.
