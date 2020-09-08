It’s that time of the year in northeast Minnesota - the time to be looking for mushrooms.
“Fall is really a fun time,” explained Jessy Goble, a long-time mushroom hunter who now lives in Grand Marais. “There are a zillion varieties of mushrooms growing right now. It’s fun to go outside and explore.”
Added Midge Johnson, a local hunter in Aitkin, “It’s kind of been a banner year for it. I’m seeing mushrooms I’ve never seen before.”
If you Google mushroom hunting in northeast Minnesota, you will find plenty of links – everything from pictures to Facebook pages for enthusiasts to Minnesota Monthly’s article “Hunting for Mushrooms: Foraging 101.”
Right now, the growth of mushrooms seems to be peaking in the area. If you have the time to search in the woods or go for a walk and keep your eyes on the ground, there are treasures to be found.
Both Goble and Johnson offered some safety tips, however, for the
novice hunter.
“Always go with someone who’s been mushroom-hunting for a long time,” Goble explained. “If you can find someone in your community that can take you under their wing.”
Johnson added, “It’s much better if you have somebody else with you. You might discover this one is, or this one isn’t.”
Johnson stressed that those out picking have to be “absolutely sure” of what they pick if they are eating it.
Mushrooms can be poisonous and even deadly if you pick the wrong type, or end up with a lookalike variety.
“One (way) is by where it’s growing and the time of year it’s growing,” Johnson said. “You should make a spore print, if you’re new to that variety. Be aware of any lookalikes.”
Johnson also said that when you are out picking, make sure you don’t take an entire patch.
“Leave some for seed,” she said. “Pick what you will reasonably use.”
As for the varieties in the area right now, both Johnson and Goble mentioned “lobster mushrooms” – mushrooms that deform after being invaded by a parasite.
“It’s a very lovely, tasty mushroom, if you can find them young,” said Goble. The mushrooms are a bright orange-red – like the shell of a cooked lobster – and grow to about 6-8 inches. It is advised to make sure the inside meat is white and that you cook thoroughly.
Goble said she is finding a great deal of chanterelles right now.
“They are the easiest mushrooms for a novice hunter to get excited about,” Goble explained. “Once you go out chanterelle hunting, you kind of get a feel for what they look like and smell like.”
She said they smell a little like apricots, and are, “just a culinary treat.” They have forked ridges on the underside of the mushroom, and are yellow to orange in color. They grow as individual mushrooms and on the forest floor.
In separating them from lookalikes, the inside should be a pale creamy white, not orange like the outside.
Goble said she was also recently lucky enough to find a clump of lion’s mane (or bear’s head) mushrooms.
“I just about came out of my skin, I was so excited,” she said.
The main identification of lion’s mane is the icicle-like teeth hanging from a central stalk. Opening the mushroom reveals that the “teeth” comprise most of the mushroom. According to online resources, the mushroom does not have lookalikes.
Hunting this season, Johnson has found puff balls – which can be poisonous, so be careful. But on a recent walk with her dogs, she didn’t even get to where she normally hunts before she found several different varieties.
A variety of mushroom identification books and online resources are available, and remember to seek out expert help if you’re unsure of what you find.
