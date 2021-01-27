Gas prices have been mostly stable for quite some time — one of the only stable things people have been able to count on since early in 2020.
But if you are a motorist in Aitkin County, you have probably noticed the fun and games going on with gas prices. Retailers will drop the price per gallon of gasoline by a penny, and sure enough, by the end of the day another establishment will have dropped an additional penny off their posted price. The next day, someone is climbing on a ladder to drop the price by another penny. After a week or two of this, a larger retailer might have had enough and raise the price by ten cents and everyone returns to ‘start’, not going to jail or collecting $200.
Gasoline is a low profit margin item for most retailers; it gets people in to buy milk, newspapers, donuts and tobacco products while they are paying for gas for their vehicle. Let’s face it, people are bored, businesses are having a tough time due to all the shutdowns and people working at home. We are noticing. We have had a few laughs. What will the next game be?
