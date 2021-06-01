Latterell awarded Quilt of Valor

Jim Latterell served in the Navy working on submarines and then ended his career in the Army. In total he spent 42 years in service. His wife Celestine (right) draped him with his quilt. The quilt was made by the Ripple River Quilt Guild.
