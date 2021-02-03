Pearl Jensen, 96, Aitkin, just may hold the record for longest subscriber to the Aitkin Independent Age. She has been getting the local newspaper for 65 years. She received her first subscription to the Age as a gift shortly after she was married in 1955. She doesn’t just subscribe; she often hand-delivers submissions of homespun poetry and letters to the editor to the downtown office. A lifelong Aitkin resident, she graduated from Aitkin High School in 1944.
